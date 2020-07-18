CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.42.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

