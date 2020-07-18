Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

TSE:BTO opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$8.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Gayton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,470,000. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$7,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,586,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,743,237.60. Insiders have sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock worth $10,358,250 in the last 90 days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

