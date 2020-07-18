Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FM. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$12.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.63.

TSE:FM opened at C$13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.84. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.12.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

