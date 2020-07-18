Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $16.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $306.53 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.23 and a 200 day moving average of $282.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

