Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

SMCAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

