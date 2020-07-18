Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $430.31 million and a PE ratio of 57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$13.15.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.