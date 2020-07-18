Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$2.61 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $367.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

