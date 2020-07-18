Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,750. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

