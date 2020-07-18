Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$502.07 million during the quarter.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.39.

Shares of CG opened at C$15.60 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$16.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -35.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

In other news, Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 22,210 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$310,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,178. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$71,194.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$204,013.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $612,191.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

