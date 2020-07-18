Research Analysts Set Expectations for UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

UNH opened at $306.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average is $282.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

