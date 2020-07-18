FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BCE Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.72 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$57.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. BCE has a one year low of C$46.03 and a one year high of C$65.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

