SunTrust Banks Weighs in on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $130.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $703,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

