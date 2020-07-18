Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

