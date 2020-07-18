Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cameco Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$345.55 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

CCO stock opened at C$16.12 on Friday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 87.14.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.