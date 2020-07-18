Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

