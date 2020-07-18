PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $103.02 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

