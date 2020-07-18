FY2020 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Increased by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $16.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $18.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $306.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

