Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$23.07.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$382.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.13 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$666,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$909,994.31. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $3,131,222.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

