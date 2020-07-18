Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of TMQ opened at $1.92 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 195,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $357,790.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

