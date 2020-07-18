Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teijin Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teijin in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teijin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72. Teijin has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

About Teijin

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

