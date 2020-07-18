Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Decreased by Analyst

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for ENI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.73. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after acquiring an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ENI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ENI by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.