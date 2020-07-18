eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eGain in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $299.35 million, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eGain by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eni SpA Decreased by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eni SpA Decreased by Analyst
eGain Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
eGain Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co This Quarter
$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co This Quarter
Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp Price Target at $13.50
Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp Price Target at $13.50
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report