eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eGain in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $299.35 million, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eGain by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

