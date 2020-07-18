Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 407.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,058,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,314,000 after acquiring an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

