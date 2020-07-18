$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to post $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SpartanNash by 55.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

