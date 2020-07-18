Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

