Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $6.56 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $12.00.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

