Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDP. Roth Capital upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $6.56 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

