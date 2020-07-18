Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,425,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 10,929.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 642,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,546,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,077,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 322,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

