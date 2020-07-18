Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €166.81 ($187.43).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

VOW3 stock opened at €144.44 ($162.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €141.26.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

