Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

QD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qudian stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Qudian by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,342,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 890,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Qudian by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 692,955 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

