Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.86

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $16.30. Bank of SC shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 34.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of SC stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,576,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Bank of SC at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

