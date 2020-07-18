Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Increased by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,919,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after buying an additional 432,949 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,337,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,273,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

