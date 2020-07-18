HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $17.55 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 50,083 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in HP by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,935 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in HP by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,211,192 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

