TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

