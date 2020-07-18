Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $439.60

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $439.60 and traded as low as $437.00. Tristel shares last traded at $440.00, with a volume of 54,441 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 451.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.10 million and a PE ratio of 45.05.

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

