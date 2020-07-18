Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $439.60

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $439.60 and traded as low as $437.00. Tristel shares last traded at $440.00, with a volume of 54,441 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 451.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.10 million and a PE ratio of 45.05.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Latest News

Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eni SpA Decreased by Analyst
eGain Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co This Quarter
Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp Price Target at $13.50
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
