JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

About Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eni SpA Decreased by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eni SpA Decreased by Analyst
eGain Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
eGain Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share
$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co This Quarter
$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co This Quarter
Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp Price Target at $13.50
Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp Price Target at $13.50
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Goodrich Petroleum Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report