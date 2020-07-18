JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY)

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

About Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

