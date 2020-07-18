Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $10.28. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 52,996 shares.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.77 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 111.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

