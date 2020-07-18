Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $255,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442 in the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

