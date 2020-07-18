CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.40

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.40 and traded as low as $30.80. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the first quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

