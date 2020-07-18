National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $218.15

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $218.15 and traded as low as $199.00. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $201.40, with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWLI. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.15. The stock has a market cap of $726.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.11.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in National Western Life Group by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

