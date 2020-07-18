Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.62

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $9.21. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 356,900 shares.
AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $720.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (NYSE:AHH)
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
