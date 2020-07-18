Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.62

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $9.21. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 356,900 shares.

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $720.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

