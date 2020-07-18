Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as low as $10.05. Burnham shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3,657 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Burnham from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Burnham alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.