Dart Group (LON:DTG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,068.38

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,068.38 and traded as low as $700.00. Dart Group shares last traded at $708.00, with a volume of 663,093 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,570 ($19.32) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 835.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,068.38.

In other Dart Group news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 254,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.22), for a total value of £1,903,965.49 ($2,343,053.77).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

