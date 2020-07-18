Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $10.72. Donegal Group shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 5,400 shares.

DGICB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $330.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Donegal Group worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.