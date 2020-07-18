Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.36

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $11.42. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 19,355 shares changing hands.

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $337.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.36.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Jonathon Mair sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total transaction of C$44,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,777.81.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.