Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.65

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $14.90. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.65. The firm has a market cap of $335.26 million and a P/E ratio of 167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.53.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.06%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

