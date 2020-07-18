Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.60

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $7.62. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 647,431 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

In related news, insider Alison Baker bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($7,752.89). Insiders acquired a total of 74,591 shares of company stock worth $662,137 over the last quarter.

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.