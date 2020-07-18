Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $342.80

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $342.80 and traded as low as $296.00. Billington shares last traded at $309.00, with a volume of 8,215 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $40.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.