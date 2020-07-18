Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $4.66. Reading International shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 93,600 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $49.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reading International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

