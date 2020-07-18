Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $4.66. Reading International shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 93,600 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $49.23 million for the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
