Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.21. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tandy Leather Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Tandy Leather Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

